BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Emperia Holding :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Stokrotka Sp. z o.o., reported in Dec. 2016 prelim. revenue at 224.0 million zlotys ($54.13 million), up about 8.1 pct year on year
* In Q4 prelim. revenue was at 612 mln zlotys, up 9.8 pct YoY
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1381 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm