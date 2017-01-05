BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 CDRL SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Dec. 2016 revenue from sales via its retail network at 13.0 million zlotys ($3.14 million), up 1 pct year on year
* Dec. e-commerce revenue at 0.9 million zlotys, down 12 pct year on year
* Q1-Q4 revenue from sales via its retail network at 138.1 million zlotys, up 13 pct year on year
* Q1-Q4 e-commerce revenue at 12.7 mln zlotys, up 63 pct year on year
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm