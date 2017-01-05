Jan 5 1nkemia IUCT Group S.A. :

* Said on Wednesday that it has agreed to license discoveries of its food supplements project 'MYO-DM1' to its unit Myogem Health Company S.L. after positive results

* With this license it is expected that Myogem will soon put on the market a product focused on improving the health of people affected by myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), based on licensed discoveries

