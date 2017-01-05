BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 1nkemia IUCT Group S.A. :
* Said on Wednesday that it has agreed to license discoveries of its food supplements project 'MYO-DM1' to its unit Myogem Health Company S.L. after positive results
* With this license it is expected that Myogem will soon put on the market a product focused on improving the health of people affected by myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), based on licensed discoveries
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: