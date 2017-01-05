BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Aker Bp Asa
* Says accumulated output at Valhall and Hod fields offshore Norway since start-up hits 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, hitting target 15 years ahead of original schedule
* Says company now sets target of producing at least 500 million boe more in fields' lifetime
* Operator Aker BP holds a 35.9 pct stake in Valhall and 37.5 pct in the smaller Hod, while Hess Norway holds 64.1 pct in Valhall and 62.5 pct in Hod Source text: bit.ly/2hTbLFv Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)