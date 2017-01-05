BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Deinove SA :
* Reported on Wednesday first patent applications coming out of Deinobiotics' research and pertaining to an innovative antibiotic structure
* Preparation underway to enter the regulatory preclinical development of this first candidate
* First step in building a solid intellectual property portfolio in the field of antibiotics
Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update