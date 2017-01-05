BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
LONDON Jan 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares seen flat to slightly higher
** Asian equities up for 8th consecutive day
** Volkswagen must face U.S. investor lawsuit
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)