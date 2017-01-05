UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Investors House Oyj :
* Sells whole share capital in As Oy Järvenpään Wärtsilänkatu 76 to JHS-Kiinteistöt Oy
* Transaction to be finalized in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)