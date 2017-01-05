UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 New Equity Venture International AB :
* NEVI's wholly-owned subsidiary A IT-solutions AB acquires company Zoomability AB
* Acquisition was carried out through non-cash issue
* A IT-solutions AB to change name to Zoomability Int AB
Source text: bit.ly/2ieIbLr
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)