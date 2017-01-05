LONDON Jan 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE up, having hit new record high in earlier deals

** Persimmon top of FTSE after robust sales despite Brexit vote

** Healthcare sector leads European stocks; overall market steady

** Bitcoin takes a plunge after rapid rally

** Italy's FTSE MIB set to extend gains

** Deutsche Bank rises after $95 mln settlement with U.S.

(Reporting by Helen Reid)