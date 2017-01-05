BRIEF-India's Pricol March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.3 million rupees versus 63.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Loulis Mills :
* Two contracts of collateralized common syndicated bond loan were signed, amounting to 30 million euros ($31.62 million) and 10 million euros respectively, with coordinator and administrator bank ALPHA BANK SA
* The first bond loan amounting to 30 million euros, the bondholders are ALPHA BANK S.A., Eurobank Ergasias SA and the National Bank of Greece SA
* The second bond loan amounting 10 million euros, the bondholder lender is the European Bank For Reconstruction And Development (EBRD).
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 54.3 million rupees versus 63.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 644 million rupees versus loss 2.12 billion rupees year ago