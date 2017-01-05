BRIEF-Alexander Forbes sees FY HEPS between 52.5 - 55.2 cents
* Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago
Jan 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange SA (WSE) :
* Allots 600,000 series E bonds to 1,194 investors with average reduction of 63.4 pct
* In Oct. resolved to issue 1.2 million of series D and E bonds of a 100 zloty ($24.18) nominal value each
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1362 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal