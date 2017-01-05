Jan 5 Stemline Therapeutics Inc

* Stemline Therapeutics announces positive FDA meeting and agreement on expedited pathway to full approval of SL-401 in first-line BPDCN

* BLA filing for SL-401 targeted for 2H17, with commercial launch projected for 2018

* Approximately half of new cohort patients already enrolled, with full enrollment expected this quarter

* If successful, Stemline projects a commercial launch of SL-401 in 2018

* Continue to advance SL-401 into other indications in effort to provide benefit to patients who are battling aggressive cancers

* Intends to file BLA in 2H17, which is anticipated to undergo expedited review given SL-401's breakthrough therapy designation