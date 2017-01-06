GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on uncertain outlook; bonds, yen gain
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 6 Coeur Mining Inc
* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 production results and provides 2017 production guidance
* Q4 Palmarejo, Mexico mine gold production 23,906 ounces versus 14,326 ounces last year
* Says in 2017, Coeur expects to produce 16.4 - 18.0 million ounces of silver and 362,000 - 387,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, 40 years after the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.