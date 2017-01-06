UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Mirati Therapeutics Inc
* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 4.4 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $5.60 per share
* Mirati Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.