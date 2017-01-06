Jan 6 Deluxe Corp :
* Sees Q4 2016 diluted GAAP EPS $1.10 to $1.15
* Deluxe Corporation announces acquisition of First
Manhattan Consulting Group and provides updated financial
outlook
* Acquired privately-held FMCG Direct on December 30, 2016,
for $200 million
* FMCG Direct is expected to be slightly dilutive to 2017
EPS by approximately $0.05 per share for full year
* Deluxe Corp says deal to be slightly dilutive to 2017 EPS
by approximately $0.05 per share for full year
* FMCG Direct is expected to deliver 2017 revenue of
approximately $80 to $85 million
* Expects FMCG Direct's revenue to increase quarterly
throughout 2017 and expects Q1 2017 EPS dilution of
approximately $0.07 per share
* Acquisition was financed through existing revolving credit
facility
* Acquisition was also financed through expansion of credit
facility term loan which has been increased to $330 million
* Says slightly revising its prior 2016 Q4 and full year
outlook
* Deluxe Corp sees Q4 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.34 to
$1.39
* Sees Q4 revenue $478 million to $481 million
* Sees full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $5.10 to $5.30
* Sees 2017 revenue $1.935 billion to $1.975 billion
* Sees full year 2017 diluted EPS $5.10 to $5.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.19, revenue view $1.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.19, revenue view $1.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $484.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: