BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
Jan 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva provides 2017 financial outlook
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net revenue $23.8 billion - $24.5 billion
* Compared to 2016, foreign exchange rate fluctuations expected to have adverse impact of $0.8 billion on revenue in 2017
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP free cash flow $6.3 billion - $6.7 billion
* Expect generic revenues in united states to be about 43 percent - 45 percent of generics segment revenues in 2017
* Copaxone 40 mg/ml not expected to face generic competition in United States during 2017
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.90 - $5.30
* Entry of 2 AB-rated generic competitors in U.S. in Feb could reduce 2017 revenue by $1 billion-$1.2 billion, reduce non-GAAP EPS by $0.65-$0.80
* Expect profitability of generics segment in 2017 to be 30 percent - 31 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.41, revenue view $24.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)