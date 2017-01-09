BRIEF-Wow Unlimited qtrly loss per share $0.42
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017
Jan 9 PGS Software SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q4 preliminary revenue at about 22.1 million zlotys ($5.34 million), up 37.9 pct year on year
* In Q4 gained 6 new clients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1378 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017
* Xactly - if merger agreement with Excalibur Parent Llc, unit, is terminated then termination fee payable by co to Excalibur Parent will be $18.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2shrmUV) Further company coverage: