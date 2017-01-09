Jan 9 Milkiland NV (Milkiland) :

* Said on Friday that JSC "Ostankino Dairy" and the company received the demand notice under the deed of guarantee made between JSC "Ostankino Dairy" (as a guarantor) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG dated on Aug. 14, 2012

* Demand notice is in relation with the facilities agreement between the company and UniCredit Bank Austria AG and ZAO Raiffeisenbank dated Dec. 16, 2011

* The management of the company continues the negotiations with the lenders aimed at the settlement of the issues related to the facilities agreement

* The due aggregate amount of Milkiland indebtedness under the facilities agreement is $68.4 million and 185,150 euros ($195,333)

