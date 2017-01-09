Jan 9 Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports comparable sales

* Expects to meet high end of adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.80 to $4.00 for FY ending Jan 28, 2017

* Comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, were flat for quarter-to-date period ended January 5, 2017

* Same store sales fell 2 percent and sales for e-commerce and catalog direct sales businesses increased 11 percent on a comparable basis for quarter to January 5