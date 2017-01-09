Jan 9 Novelion Therapeutics Inc -
* Novelion - 2016 preliminary total net product sales
expected to be between $150 million and $152 million, exceeding
high end of prior guidance
* Novelion Therapeutics reports preliminary 2016 net product
sales and provides 2017 outlook
* Novelion Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 total net products
sales of between $155 million and $165 million
* Novelion Therapeutics - Plans to meet with FDA and EMA in
first half of 2017 to gather feedback on its proposed
development plans for Zuretinol
