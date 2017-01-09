BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc :
* Sees fiscal 2016 reported earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01
* Sees fiscal 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. reports preliminary fiscal 2016 operating results
* Global same-store sales increased 2.8% in Q4 with an increase in domestic same-store sales of 3.0%
* Q4 compounded two-year global same-store sales growth was 5.7%
* Currently in discussions with its lenders regarding a $150 million expansion of its current $250 million revolving credit facility
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd