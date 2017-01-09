BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 K2M Group Holdings Inc :
* Reports fourth quarter U.S. revenue growth of 21% and preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* continues to expect full year 2016 net loss and adjusted EBITDA will be within range of its previously provided guidance
* expects total q4 revenue of $61.3 million to $61.8 million, up about 13% to 14% year-over-year
* expects total q4 revenue of $61.3 million to $61.8 million, up about 13% to 14% year-over-year

* Q4 revenue view $59.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd