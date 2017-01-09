US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
Jan 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :
* Halozyme Therapeutics-expects to report $20 million in 2016 revenue for reimbursed partner research and development expenses
* Halozyme provides program updates, 2017 financial guidance at 35th annual JP Morgan healthcare conference
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million
* Company expects to report $20 million in 2016 revenue for reimbursed partner research and development expenses that will not recur in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.