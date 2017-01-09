BRIEF-Orbotech announces $24 mln order from flat panel display manufacturer CHOT
Jan 9 Alibaba Investment Ltd:
* Alibaba announces proposal to privatize Intime Retail
* Says maximum amount of cash required for proposal is expected to be approximately HK$19.8 billion
* Alibaba to become controlling shareholder of Intime, expected that its shareholding in co would increase to approximately 74% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks mostly drop on corporate news, EU sentiment * Warsaw's PZU leads equities decline * Currencies, bonds shrug off Draghi's dovish comments By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 Warsaw lead a retreat of Central European shares as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits from multi-year highs of recent weeks. Worries over the vote in Italy weighed on investor sentiment across Europe