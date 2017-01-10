BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Agora SA :
* Said on Monday that the number of paid subscriptions of "Gazeta Wyborcza" (GW) daily totalled at about 100,000 at the end of 2016
* Mid-term development plans of the company set the goal of 90,000 paid subscriptions as at the end of Dec. 2016
* The number of paid subscriptions of GW increased by about 30 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016