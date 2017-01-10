Jan 10 Agora SA :

* Said on Monday that the number of paid subscriptions of "Gazeta Wyborcza" (GW) daily totalled at about 100,000 at the end of 2016

* Mid-term development plans of the company set the goal of 90,000 paid subscriptions as at the end of Dec. 2016

* The number of paid subscriptions of GW increased by about 30 pct year on year

