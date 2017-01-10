Jan 10 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired 100 pct stake in WP Shopping Sp. z o.o. (WP Shopping) from its shareholder, Cyprus-based NextField Investments Limited, for 2.9 million zlotys ($702,026)

* WP Shopping owns internet platform Favore.pl dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses

* NextField Investments Limited is also shareholder of Fachowcy.pl Ventures

