Jan 10 Mondo TV Iberoamerica :

* Said on Monday it signed a license agreement for television broadcasting of the third season of 'Yo Soy Franky' with Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited in Italy, Monaco, Malta, San Marino, Vatican and part of Switzerland

* The license is granted for a period of 48 months

