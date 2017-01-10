Jan 10 Morrisons

* CFO says saw some easing of deflation from Q3 to Xmas trading period

* CFO says priority is to be "very competitive"

* CFO says online contribution to Xmas period like-for-like growth was 0.6 percent

* CFO says deflation in 9 week Xmas period was 0.2 percent

* Shares open up 4 percent as Xmas sales beat forecasts, profit guidance raised

* Tesco shares up 4 percent, Sainsbury up 2.4 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)