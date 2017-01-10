Jan 10 Bank Zenit :

* Said on Monday to conduct extraordinary general shareholders meeting on Feb. 3 to vote for capital increase of 14 billion roubles ($233.68 million)

* Shares are priced 1 rouble per share

Source text: bit.ly/2i8wKJv, bit.ly/2izpiTR

Further company coverage:

($1 = 59.9121 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)