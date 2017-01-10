BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Bank Zenit :
* Said on Monday to conduct extraordinary general shareholders meeting on Feb. 3 to vote for capital increase of 14 billion roubles ($233.68 million)
* Shares are priced 1 rouble per share
Source text: bit.ly/2i8wKJv, bit.ly/2izpiTR
Further company coverage:
($1 = 59.9121 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering