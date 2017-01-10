BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret A.S :
* Says signs memorandum of understanding for a refinancing package to restructure financial debts to banks and leasing companies
* Says backs down from syndication talks from gulf countries due to extension of process after coup attempt and foreign exchange rate fluctuations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: