* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd
* December 2016 contracted sales area of group about 198,890 square meters
* contracted sales value of group RMB2.841 billion for December
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.