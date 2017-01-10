BRIEF-X Trade Brokers DM appoints new chairman of supervisory board
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):
Summary:
**European stocks flat to slightly higher
**Spanish equities down 0.6 pct
**Siemens top of DAX, close to 16-yr highs
**FTSE hits fresh record at 7,271.86
**Trump rally in Eur equities takes a break
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 81,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 179,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)