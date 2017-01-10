BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Brown Gibbons Lang & Company:
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Company announces the sale of Groot Industries Inc
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Co says it will sell Groot Industries Inc to Waste Connections Inc
* Says specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance