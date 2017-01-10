Jan 10 CombiGene AB (publ) :

* Proposes rights issue

* At full subscription, the company receives proceeds of 14,161,911 Swedish crowns ($1.57 million) before issue costs

* Five subscription rights entitle to subscribe for two new shares at a subscription price of 3 crowns per share

* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017

