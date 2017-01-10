BRIEF-Collegium appoints Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
Jan 10 CombiGene AB (publ) :
* Proposes rights issue
* At full subscription, the company receives proceeds of 14,161,911 Swedish crowns ($1.57 million) before issue costs
* Five subscription rights entitle to subscribe for two new shares at a subscription price of 3 crowns per share
* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2jyQHJE
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.0363 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results