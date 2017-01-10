BRIEF-Collegium appoints Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
Jan 10 Double Bond Pharmaceutical AB :
* Cooperation with N. N. Alexandrov National Cancer Centre of Belarus has been further developed through a partnership agreement concerning a follow-up of patients with brain tumors treated in Belarus in N. N. Alexandrov National Centre, which will accelerate the process of making Temodex commercially viable worldwide
Source text: bit.ly/2j3KK70
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results