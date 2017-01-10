Jan 10 True Heading AB (publ) :

* Says has received order on the Swedish market for AIS (Automatic Identification System) to Hjertmans AB

* Order is initially worth about 200,000 Swedish crowns ($22,147.66)

Source text: bit.ly/2i9uth4

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.0303 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)