BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 10 Gobarto SA :
* Cedrob has increased the price in the tender for Gobarto's shares to 7.25 zloty ($1.75) per share from 6.15 zloty per share, Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction, says
* Cedrob announced the tender for 9.5 mln shares representing 34 pct in Gobarto in Nov.
* At that time Cedrob owned 66 pct of all the votes in Gobarto
($1 = 4.1321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.