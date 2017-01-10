Jan 10 Gobarto SA :

* Cedrob has increased the price in the tender for Gobarto's shares to 7.25 zloty ($1.75) per share from 6.15 zloty per share, Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction, says

* Cedrob announced the tender for 9.5 mln shares representing 34 pct in Gobarto in Nov.

* At that time Cedrob owned 66 pct of all the votes in Gobarto

Source text: bit.ly/2jeGONY

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.1321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)