Jan 10 Aegion Corp :

* Aegion Corporation provides an update to its fourth quarter performance

* Estimated impact of challenging crew scheduling, production in Dec. was $10 million on Q4 revenues

* To assess potential impact to 2017, as deferred activity to likely be scheduled throughout year due to reduction in volume to cover fixed costs

* Q4 revenue view $348.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated impact to q4 revenue was about $10 million with corresponding impact to gross margins due to reduction in volume to cover fixed costs

* "Scheduling and production impacts in December do not affect favorable outlook we continue to expect in 2017"

* "We anticipate growth in North America midstream pipeline market for our cathodic protection services" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: