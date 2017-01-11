BRIEF-X Trade Brokers DM appoints new chairman of supervisory board
Jan 11 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers) :
* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed Jakub Maly from his post of CEO of the company as of Jan. 10
* Jakub Leonkiewicz, company's chairman of supervisory board resigned as of Jan. 10
* Jakub Zablocki appointed temporary chairman of supervisory board of the company from Jan. 10 to April 10
* Q1 NET PROFIT 81,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 179,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)