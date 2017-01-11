Jan 11 Cegid Group SA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue totaled 307.7 million euros vs 282.1 million euros in 2015, marking an increase of 9.1 pct at unadjusted scope and 2.3 pct at constant scope

* Q4 revenue 86.3 million euros ($91.09 million) versus 81.9 million euros year ago

* 2016 EBITDA should be approximately 83-84 million euros, after taking into account in 2016 the acquisitions carried out by Cegid in 2015

* Net cash from operating activities is expected to increase in 2016

* For 2017 targets total sales of at least 320 million euros (representing growth of more than 4 pct from 2016)

* For 2017 targets EBITDA of at least 90 million euros

