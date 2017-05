Jan 11 Verianos Real Estate AG :

* Said on Tuesday effective February 1, Nikolaus von Blomberg will join the company as a further partner and at the same time be appointed a member of the management board, which will consist of three operative members

* To further finance the growth of the company, share capital will be increased to 10,350,000 euros ($10.93 million)

($1 = 0.9468 euros)