Jan 11 Sainsbury's

* Interim CFO says deflation in grocery business in Q3 measured at 0.5 percent

* Interim CFO says comfortable with analysts' consensus for 2016-17 pretax profit

* CEO says Christmas trading has "reinforced case" for Argos acquisition

* Shares up 3.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected Xmas sales Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)