BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposes issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Meridie SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that Servizi Societari Srl decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on all of the company's shares
* The offer concerns 37.4 million shares, corresponding to 60.1 pct of the share capital
* The offer price is 0.10 euros ($0.1056) per share, at a 14.9 pct premium on co's listed shares on Jan. 9
* The takeover bid aims to delist Meridie
* Servizi Societari intends to exercize the right of squeeze-out of the remaining shares in case it reaches a stake of at least 95 pct in Meridie
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Luke Bryan, a mining engineer, to board as executive chairman with effect from 1 June 2017