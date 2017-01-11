JGBs inch up, BOJ's June purchase details awaited
TOKYO, May 30 Japanese government bonds inched up on Tuesday, although activity was thin as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.
Summary:
** FTSE 100 enters record winning streak with 12th consecutive close higher
** European shares close off highs as Trump comments weigh on pharma
** STOXX healthcare index ends lower leading sectoral fallers
** Mediaset's rally supports Italy's FTSE MIB higher (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles