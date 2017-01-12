BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Jan 12 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Says orders comprise of 13'' steel wheels to be supplied from SSWL with shipments starting from February 2017
* Says SSWL wins big caravan wheel order
* Says total order covers supplies of 62000 wheels in 3 months Source text: (bit.ly/2j9dBq2) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago