Jan 12 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call with journalists:

* Expects France to remain challenging in 2017, hopes for improvement in H2

* Says group local tourism business in France was difficult in Q1 though there was a slight improvement in December

* Says the U.S. market remains "dynamic", expects "good growth" in the United States in 2017

* Says it is too early to assess impact of Trump's election on Sodexo's U.S. business.

* Says Sodexo could be impacted if Trump repeals Obamacare plan, but tax cuts, if implemented, could be positive for U.S. business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)