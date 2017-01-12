BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Tesco
* CEO says: "no change in pattern" of UK consumer spending identified so far
* CEO says: "we see the inflationary pressure", "will do everything we can to mitigate"
* CEO says did not have disagreement with former non-exec director Richard Cousins
* CEO says has given indication FY operating profit "may be ever so slightly more" than 1.2 billion stg
* CEO says Q3, Xmas performance "another significant step in turnaround of business" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees