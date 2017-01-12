BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Jan 12 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* EBIT up 26.6 pct year-on-year after three financial quarters to 137.7 million euros ($146.44 million)
* In first three quarters of 2016|17 financial year achieved year-on-year growth of 3.1 pct in group revenue to 1,967.5 million euros
* All three segments contributed to significant earnings improvement
* For full 2016|17 financial year, Agrana continues to expect a moderate increase in group revenue and a significant improvement in EBIT
* 9-month profit for the period 95.2 million euros versus 70.8 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/2ja96eQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago