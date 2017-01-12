Jan 12 NTPC Ltd

* NTPC says MOU for take-over of Chhabra thermal power plant stage-I (4x 250 MW) and stage-II (2x660 MW) of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam by co

* Says non-binding MOU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited Source text [With reference to the earlier lette dated January 12, 2017 regarding NTPC Ltd. has signed a non-binding MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for take-over of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant Stage-I (4x 250 MW) and Stage-II (2x660 MW) of Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam by NTPC Ltd. NTPC Ltd has now informed BSE that in the last line "Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam" may be read as "Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited".]