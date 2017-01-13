UPDATE 2-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
STOCKHOLM Jan 13 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and current prices, rose by 0.1 percent in December compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stil index showed on Friday.
For shoes, sales were down 8.6 percent.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 38,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 184,000 YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCASRp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)